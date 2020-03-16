Is There A Value in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) And Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

The shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $17.50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of People’s United Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $16. DA Davidson was of a view that PBCT is Buy in its latest report on August 27, 2019. FIG Partners thinks that PBCT is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.64.

The shares of the company added by 14.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.58 while ending the day at $12.86. During the trading session, a total of 6.71 million shares were traded which represents a -62.39% decline from the average session volume which is 4.13 million shares. PBCT had ended its last session trading at $11.21. People’s United Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.23. PBCT 52-week low price stands at $10.82 while its 52-week high price is $17.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.81%. People’s United Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on October 14, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.20% to reach $1.22/share. It started the day trading at $0.26 and traded between $0.2034 and $0.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EKSO’s 50-day SMA is 0.3600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6900. The stock has a high of $2.55 for the year while the low is $0.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.02%, as 4.63M PBCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.38% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Puissance Capital Management LP sold more EKSO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -43.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Puissance Capital Management LP selling -8,918,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,616,000 shares of EKSO, with a total valuation of $3,473,184. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more EKSO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $931,205 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,138,706 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. which are valued at $639,473. In the same vein, Azimut Capital Management SGR SpA decreased its Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,640,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,640,000 shares and is now valued at $490,360. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.