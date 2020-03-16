Is There A Value in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) And BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

The shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NetApp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Market Perform the NTAP stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. Cowen was of a view that NTAP is Market Perform in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Goldman thinks that NTAP is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $59.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.63.

The shares of the company added by 13.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.78 while ending the day at $40.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.75 million shares were traded which represents a -51.35% decline from the average session volume which is 2.48 million shares. NTAP had ended its last session trading at $35.91. NetApp Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.59. NetApp Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NTAP 52-week low price stands at $35.86 while its 52-week high price is $78.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NetApp Inc. generated 2.71 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.84%. NetApp Inc. has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.30% to reach $24.15/share. It started the day trading at $18.14 and traded between $14.75 and $17.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $24.03 for the year while the low is $14.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.80%, as 1.74M NTAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.42% of BellRing Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 563.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.84%.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more BRBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,231,779 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BellRing Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.