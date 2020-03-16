Is There A Value in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) And ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

The shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MAG Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2017, to Buy the MAG stock while also putting a $20.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2017. ROTH Capital was of a view that MAG is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.90 while ending the day at $4.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -169.72% decline from the average session volume which is 524680.0 shares. MAG had ended its last session trading at $5.34. MAG Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 218.60 MAG 52-week low price stands at $5.32 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MAG Silver Corp. generated 94.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. MAG Silver Corp. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is now rated as Outperform. CapitalOne also rated COP as Initiated on February 11, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that COP could surge by 55.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.28% to reach $70.13/share. It started the day trading at $31.74 and traded between $27.585 and $31.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COP’s 50-day SMA is 56.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.67. The stock has a high of $69.60 for the year while the low is $27.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.99%, as 10.41M MAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of ConocoPhillips shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more COP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -875,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,019,307 shares of COP, with a total valuation of $4,213,474,845. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more COP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,439,735,151 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ConocoPhillips shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 48,900,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,325,089 shares of ConocoPhillips which are valued at $2,367,760,806. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its ConocoPhillips shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,375,145 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,544,086 shares and is now valued at $946,324,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of ConocoPhillips stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.