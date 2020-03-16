Is There A Value in LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) And Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

The shares of LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LTC Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that LTC is Underperform in its latest report on May 23, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that LTC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.34.

The shares of the company added by 13.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.84 while ending the day at $33.59. During the trading session, a total of 921345.0 shares were traded which represents a -228.07% decline from the average session volume which is 280840.0 shares. LTC had ended its last session trading at $29.53. LTC Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.18, with a beta of 0.53. LTC 52-week low price stands at $29.35 while its 52-week high price is $53.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. LTC Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.43% to reach $115.43/share. It started the day trading at $82.50 and traded between $69.12 and $81.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRTX’s 50-day SMA is 93.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.75. The stock has a high of $132.59 for the year while the low is $55.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.74%, as 5.38M LTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.67% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 584.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… bought more MRTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… purchasing 325,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,901,526 shares of MRTX, with a total valuation of $438,637,562. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more MRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $344,554,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,203,406 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -111,200 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $286,672,803. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,650 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,005,575 shares and is now valued at $268,968,907. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.