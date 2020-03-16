Is There A Value in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) And Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

The shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $42 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Buy the HPP stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Robert W. Baird was of a view that HPP is Outperform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HPP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.54.

The shares of the company added by 14.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.33 while ending the day at $26.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -108.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. HPP had ended its last session trading at $23.52. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 98.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.91, with a beta of 0.91. HPP 52-week low price stands at $23.47 while its 52-week high price is $38.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.91%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on November 06, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.68% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.33 and traded between $4.53 and $5.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRGI’s 50-day SMA is 9.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.28. The stock has a high of $14.53 for the year while the low is $4.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.03%, as 2.80M HPP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.02% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 307.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.35% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Leucadia National Corp. (Asset Ma… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,262,189 shares of FRGI, with a total valuation of $50,832,746. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FRGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,725,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, AREX Capital Management LP increased its Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 93.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,505,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,213,217 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $24,201,121. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,276,531 shares and is now valued at $21,991,289. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.