Is There A Value in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) And MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

The shares of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $56 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HealthEquity Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Strong Buy the HQY stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HQY is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. SunTrust thinks that HQY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $84.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.42.

The shares of the company added by 15.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $46.51 while ending the day at $53.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -34.34% decline from the average session volume which is 846590.0 shares. HQY had ended its last session trading at $46.90. HealthEquity Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.35, with a beta of 1.57. HQY 52-week low price stands at $42.03 while its 52-week high price is $88.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HealthEquity Inc. generated 174.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.74%. HealthEquity Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.17% to reach $8.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.37 and traded between $0.9915 and $1.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP's 50-day SMA is 2.1900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0100. The stock has a high of $3.41 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 81.57%, as 1.87M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 657.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.35% over the last six months.

BVF Partners LP meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,318,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 165.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,415,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,750,000 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $8,521,272. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.