Is There A Value in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) And ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

The shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Costamare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2017. Stifel was of a view that CMRE is Hold in its latest report on February 13, 2017. Citigroup thinks that CMRE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.50 while ending the day at $4.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -73.04% decline from the average session volume which is 998960.0 shares. CMRE had ended its last session trading at $5.01. Costamare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CMRE 52-week low price stands at $4.85 while its 52-week high price is $10.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Costamare Inc. generated 155.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. Costamare Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Sidoti also rated OGS as Initiated on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that OGS could surge by 12.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.19% to reach $90.50/share. It started the day trading at $78.99 and traded between $69.03 and $78.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGS’s 50-day SMA is 91.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 91.27. The stock has a high of $96.97 for the year while the low is $65.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 793607.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.01%, as 904,792 CMRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of ONE Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 318.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 114,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,757,586 shares of OGS, with a total valuation of $472,928,114. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $432,267,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its ONE Gas Inc. shares by 4.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,716,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -178,994 shares of ONE Gas Inc. which are valued at $305,312,984. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… decreased its ONE Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 44,381 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,763,120 shares and is now valued at $226,962,677. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of ONE Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.