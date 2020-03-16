Is There A Value in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) And DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEL-SCI Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dawson James advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2015, to Buy the CVM stock while also putting a $3 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 256.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.39.

The shares of the company added by 13.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.70 while ending the day at $10.02. During the trading session, a total of 837262.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.57% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. CVM had ended its last session trading at $8.79. CEL-SCI Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 CVM 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $17.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CEL-SCI Corporation generated 9.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. CEL-SCI Corporation has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $76. JMP Securities also rated DOCU as Reiterated on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that DOCU could surge by 10.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.58% to reach $86.31/share. It started the day trading at $79.5899 and traded between $70.02 and $77.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOCU’s 50-day SMA is 80.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.47. The stock has a high of $92.55 for the year while the low is $43.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.22%, as 6.11M CVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.68% of DocuSign Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DOCU shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,482,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,456,415 shares of DOCU, with a total valuation of $2,024,523,179. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DOCU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,072,224,469 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its DocuSign Inc. shares by 9.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,481,326 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -688,743 shares of DocuSign Inc. which are valued at $559,403,247. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DocuSign Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 557,370 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,359,596 shares and is now valued at $548,896,731. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of DocuSign Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.