Is There A Value in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) And Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

The shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $74 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brunswick Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Outperform the BC stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. JP Morgan was of a view that BC is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that BC is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.64.

The shares of the company added by 13.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.01 while ending the day at $41.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -43.91% decline from the average session volume which is 731240.0 shares. BC had ended its last session trading at $36.67. Brunswick Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 121.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.11, with a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BC 52-week low price stands at $35.17 while its 52-week high price is $66.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brunswick Corporation generated 331.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.73%. Brunswick Corporation has the potential to record 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is now rated as Underweight. Canaccord Genuity also rated CSLT as Downgrade on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that CSLT could surge by 51.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.14% to reach $1.69/share. It started the day trading at $0.82 and traded between $0.6806 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSLT’s 50-day SMA is 1.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.72. The stock has a high of $4.15 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.67%, as 2.47M BC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Castlight Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 608.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CSLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 121,058 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,465,419 shares of CSLT, with a total valuation of $14,917,670. Raging Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CSLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,218,256 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,704,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,158 shares of Castlight Health Inc. which are valued at $6,074,602. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,199,622 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,137,800 shares and is now valued at $4,654,847. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Castlight Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.