Is There A Value in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) And Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

The shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BHP Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Investec Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that BHP is Outperform in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that BHP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.23.

The shares of the company added by 10.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.82 while ending the day at $34.29. During the trading session, a total of 10.05 million shares were traded which represents a -282.02% decline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. BHP had ended its last session trading at $30.93. BHP Group currently has a market cap of $94.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.73, with a beta of 1.05. BHP Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BHP 52-week low price stands at $29.78 while its 52-week high price is $59.02.

The BHP Group generated 14.32 billion in revenue during the last quarter. BHP Group has the potential to record 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Goldman also rated KFY as Initiated on March 27, 2018, with its price target of $59 suggesting that KFY could surge by 31.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.64% to reach $39.60/share. It started the day trading at $27.29 and traded between $23.82 and $27.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KFY’s 50-day SMA is 39.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.49. The stock has a high of $48.81 for the year while the low is $23.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1028009.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.75%, as 948,339 BHP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Korn Ferry shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 424.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KFY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 263,173 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,060,405 shares of KFY, with a total valuation of $281,952,967. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more KFY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,249,574 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Korn Ferry shares by 0.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,467,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,223 shares of Korn Ferry which are valued at $121,281,502. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Korn Ferry shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 147,520 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,220,231 shares and is now valued at $77,663,680. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Korn Ferry stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.