Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)?

The shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TD is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Barclays thinks that TD is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $85.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.29.

The shares of the company added by 16.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.37 while ending the day at $43.42. During the trading session, a total of 4.02 million shares were traded which represents a -151.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. TD had ended its last session trading at $37.41. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a market cap of $88.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.38, with a beta of 1.00. TD 52-week low price stands at $36.15 while its 52-week high price is $59.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.97%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has the potential to record 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 19, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated BCLI as Reiterated on December 22, 2015, with its price target of $5 suggesting that BCLI could surge by 51.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.02% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.48 and traded between $5.55 and $5.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCLI’s 50-day SMA is 5.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.24. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.96%, as 1.07M TD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.46% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 576.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BCLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 768,094 shares of BCLI, with a total valuation of $5,361,296. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more BCLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,330,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by 23.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 161,679 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,055 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,128,519. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.