Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)?

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that QEP is Overweight in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Williams Capital Group thinks that QEP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.34.

The shares of the company added by 59.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.484 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 15.68 million shares were traded which represents a -88.06% decline from the average session volume which is 8.34 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.53. QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $8.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 166.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cleveland Research published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.09% to reach $42.00/share. It started the day trading at $35.74 and traded between $31.28 and $35.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CALM’s 50-day SMA is 37.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.35. The stock has a high of $47.00 for the year while the low is $30.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.16%, as 5.23M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.30% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 437.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CALM shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 240,729 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,537,096 shares of CALM, with a total valuation of $158,299,279. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CALM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,151,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nuance Investments LLC increased its Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares by 12.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,862,761 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 318,287 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. which are valued at $99,881,731. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 54,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,573,321 shares and is now valued at $89,783,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.