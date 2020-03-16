Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)?

The shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Modine Manufacturing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $11.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on August 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Gabelli & Co was of a view that MOD is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that MOD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.32.

The shares of the company added by 16.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.30 while ending the day at $5.10. During the trading session, a total of 888003.0 shares were traded which represents a -132.57% decline from the average session volume which is 381820.0 shares. MOD had ended its last session trading at $4.37. Modine Manufacturing Company currently has a market cap of $285.24 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.11, with a beta of 1.84. Modine Manufacturing Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MOD 52-week low price stands at $4.26 while its 52-week high price is $16.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Modine Manufacturing Company generated 36.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.11%. Modine Manufacturing Company has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on June 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. H.C. Wainwright also rated EMAN as Initiated on December 16, 2014, with its price target of $3 suggesting that EMAN could surge by 82.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.07% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.26 and traded between $0.21 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.41. The stock has a high of $0.95 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 307721.36 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.92%, as 492,108 MOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of eMagin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 484.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.87% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,492,624 shares of EMAN, with a total valuation of $1,841,976.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its eMagin Corporation shares by 41.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 243,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,741 shares of eMagin Corporation which are valued at $99,659. Following these latest developments, around 8.25% of eMagin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.