Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)?

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6.25 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Outperform the HLX stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HLX is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Raymond James thinks that HLX is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.28.

The shares of the company added by 29.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.64 while ending the day at $2.13. During the trading session, a total of 4.29 million shares were traded which represents a -230.05% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $1.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HLX 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 262.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.43% to reach $41.33/share. It started the day trading at $32.06 and traded between $28.93 and $32.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARES’s 50-day SMA is 36.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.17. The stock has a high of $41.88 for the year while the low is $22.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.43%, as 2.51M HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Ares Management Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.83, while the P/B ratio is 7.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 624.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ARES shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 412 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,186,504 shares of ARES, with a total valuation of $352,351,173. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $233,083,677 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Ares Management Corporation shares by 0.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,586,942 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,340 shares of Ares Management Corporation which are valued at $227,842,324. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ares Management Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 318,355 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,671,560 shares and is now valued at $161,589,260. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Ares Management Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.