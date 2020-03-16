Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)?

The shares of Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $21 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gray Television Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2019, to Outperform the GTN stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on December 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Guggenheim was of a view that GTN is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that GTN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.46.

The shares of the company added by 21.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.50 while ending the day at $12.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -110.1% decline from the average session volume which is 913820.0 shares. GTN had ended its last session trading at $10.06. Gray Television Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 2.23. Gray Television Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 GTN 52-week low price stands at $9.49 while its 52-week high price is $25.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gray Television Inc. generated 212.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Gray Television Inc. has the potential to record 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.56% to reach $14.64/share. It started the day trading at $10.50 and traded between $9.50 and $10.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWSA’s 50-day SMA is 13.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.39. The stock has a high of $15.07 for the year while the low is $9.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.29%, as 11.94M GTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of News Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NWSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,675,466 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 59,936,883 shares of NWSA, with a total valuation of $723,737,862. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NWSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $653,827,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, Independent Franchise Partners LL… decreased its News Corporation shares by 5.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,694,437 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,772,657 shares of News Corporation which are valued at $358,560,327. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its News Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 133,516 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,925,386 shares and is now valued at $240,599,036. Following these latest developments, around 0.58% of News Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.