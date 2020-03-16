Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)?

The shares of Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $120 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Copa Holdings S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. Barclays was of a view that CPA is Overweight in its latest report on July 29, 2019. UBS thinks that CPA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $131.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.42.

The shares of the company added by 18.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $51.03 while ending the day at $58.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -161.06% decline from the average session volume which is 386040.0 shares. CPA had ended its last session trading at $49.79. Copa Holdings S.A. currently has a market cap of $3.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.51. Copa Holdings S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CPA 52-week low price stands at $48.78 while its 52-week high price is $116.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Copa Holdings S.A. generated 225.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.76%. Copa Holdings S.A. has the potential to record 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is now rated as Market Perform. H.C. Wainwright also rated EXK as Reiterated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that EXK could surge by 75.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $4.53/share. It started the day trading at $1.33 and traded between $1.10 and $1.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXK’s 50-day SMA is 1.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.20. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $1.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.39%, as 9.16M CPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.54% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more EXK shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 509,299 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,751,955 shares of EXK, with a total valuation of $13,653,050. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more EXK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,046,856 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,554,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -247,956 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. which are valued at $3,984,981. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 253,936 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,908,032 shares and is now valued at $2,976,530. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.