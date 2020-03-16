Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD), Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)?

The shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. Credit Suisse was of a view that CBD is Neutral in its latest report on February 01, 2016. Citigroup thinks that CBD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.51.

The shares of the company added by 16.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.10 while ending the day at $13.88. During the trading session, a total of 628392.0 shares were traded which represents a -44.89% decline from the average session volume which is 433710.0 shares. CBD had ended its last session trading at $11.92. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao currently has a market cap of $4.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.07, with a beta of 1.60. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CBD 52-week low price stands at $11.09 while its 52-week high price is $25.67.

The Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao generated 3.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.02% to reach $81.27/share. It started the day trading at $98.98 and traded between $86.16 and $87.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNV’s 50-day SMA is 109.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.56. The stock has a high of $122.65 for the year while the low is $69.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.93%, as 4.63M CBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.47% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.08, while the P/B ratio is 3.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 762.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.23% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.83% of Franco-Nevada Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.