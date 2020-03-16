Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)?

The shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YRC Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2018, to Buy the YRCW stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 03, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on October 19, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that YRCW is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that YRCW is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.77.

The shares of the company added by 19.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -18.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. YRCW had ended its last session trading at $1.46. YRCW 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YRC Worldwide Inc. generated 109.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -143.48%. YRC Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Boenning & Scattergood published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is now rated as Neutral. Stephens also rated ONB as Downgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that ONB could surge by 18.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.06% to reach $18.42/share. It started the day trading at $15.00 and traded between $13.67 and $14.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONB’s 50-day SMA is 17.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.38. The stock has a high of $18.74 for the year while the low is $12.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.80%, as 7.97M YRCW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.79% of Old National Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ONB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,398,829 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,055,862 shares of ONB, with a total valuation of $331,840,385. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ONB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $283,132,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Old National Bancorp shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,297,011 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -81,542 shares of Old National Bancorp which are valued at $193,800,893. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Old National Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 757,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,589,586 shares and is now valued at $103,851,875. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Old National Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.