Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)?

The shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Buy the VTGN stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.34 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 621220.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.38% decline from the average session volume which is 557760.0 shares. VTGN had ended its last session trading at $0.45. VTGN 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $1.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. generated 1.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. H.C. Wainwright also rated APTO as Reiterated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that APTO could down by -7.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.76% to reach $4.89/share. It started the day trading at $5.35 and traded between $4.3001 and $5.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APTO’s 50-day SMA is 6.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.69. The stock has a high of $9.25 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 410977.44 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.16%, as 389,771 VTGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 98.86% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 20.40% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.