Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI)?

The shares of Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ring Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on August 26, 2019, to Neutral the REI stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $4. CapitalOne was of a view that REI is Equal Weight in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Imperial Capital thinks that REI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.25.

The shares of the company added by 17.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.72 while ending the day at $0.87. During the trading session, a total of 647491.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. REI had ended its last session trading at $0.75. Ring Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $63.52 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.06, with a beta of 2.32. Ring Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 REI 52-week low price stands at $0.58 while its 52-week high price is $6.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ring Energy Inc. generated 7.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Ring Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on October 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19.50. FBR & Co. also rated CHMI as Reiterated on March 28, 2017, with its price target of $18.50 suggesting that CHMI could surge by 42.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.64% to reach $15.75/share. It started the day trading at $10.51 and traded between $8.91 and $9.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHMI's 50-day SMA is 14.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.49. The stock has a high of $18.95 for the year while the low is $9.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 486128.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.04%, as 432,460 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 198.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CHMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 52,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,488,807 shares of CHMI, with a total valuation of $21,230,388. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,748,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares by 17.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 762,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 113,800 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation which are valued at $10,866,947. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,149 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 519,669 shares and is now valued at $7,410,480. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.