Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)?

The shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $118 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the VAC stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. SunTrust was of a view that VAC is Buy in its latest report on April 30, 2018. Macquarie thinks that VAC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $136.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.27.

The shares of the company added by 18.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $75.925 while ending the day at $88.43. During the trading session, a total of 729584.0 shares were traded which represents a -106.32% decline from the average session volume which is 353610.0 shares. VAC had ended its last session trading at $74.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 1.96. VAC 52-week low price stands at $64.44 while its 52-week high price is $131.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation generated 701.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.33%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has the potential to record 9.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Credit Suisse also rated HEP as Downgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that HEP could surge by 47.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.04% to reach $23.71/share. It started the day trading at $14.305 and traded between $11.61 and $12.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEP’s 50-day SMA is 22.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.59. The stock has a high of $30.61 for the year while the low is $11.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.68%, as 1.07M VAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.79, while the P/B ratio is 3.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 437.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more HEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 400,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,665,703 shares of HEP, with a total valuation of $138,246,680. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more HEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,987,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares by 35.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,947,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,153,134 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. which are valued at $81,860,863. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.