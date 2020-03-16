Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)?

The shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kilroy Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Overweight the KRC stock while also putting a $91 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 94. Goldman was of a view that KRC is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that KRC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 86.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.30.

The shares of the company added by 16.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $60.16 while ending the day at $68.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -118.73% decline from the average session volume which is 723940.0 shares. KRC had ended its last session trading at $59.34. Kilroy Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.65, with a beta of 0.92. KRC 52-week low price stands at $59.13 while its 52-week high price is $88.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.0%. Kilroy Realty Corporation has the potential to record 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.31% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.60 and traded between $10.91 and $11.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSRM’s 50-day SMA is 17.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.66. The stock has a high of $19.42 for the year while the low is $10.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.90%, as 4.15M KRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.82% of SSR Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SSRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 649,960 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,159,716 shares of SSRM, with a total valuation of $255,808,304. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,469,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, Investec Asset Management Ltd. decreased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by 7.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,471,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -367,019 shares of SSR Mining Inc. which are valued at $70,781,328. In the same vein, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 393,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,390,825 shares and is now valued at $53,676,760. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of SSR Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.