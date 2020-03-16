Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)?

The shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $0.60 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of J. C. Penney Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on November 16, 2018, to Market Perform the JCP stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. JP Morgan was of a view that JCP is Underweight in its latest report on August 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that JCP is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.95.

The shares of the company added by 46.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.4252 while ending the day at $0.60. During the trading session, a total of 12.12 million shares were traded which represents a -56.53% decline from the average session volume which is 7.74 million shares. JCP had ended its last session trading at $0.41. J. C. Penney Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 JCP 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $1.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The J. C. Penney Company Inc. generated 386.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 453.85%. J. C. Penney Company Inc. has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is now rated as Hold. Piper Sandler also rated VNOM as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that VNOM could surge by 70.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.88% to reach $29.17/share. It started the day trading at $8.62 and traded between $7.50 and $8.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNOM’s 50-day SMA is 21.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.93. The stock has a high of $34.93 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.94%, as 1.67M JCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more VNOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -168,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,179,000 shares of VNOM, with a total valuation of $163,661,570. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VNOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,753,425 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by 16.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,431,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 628,982 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP which are valued at $79,017,104. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,123,713 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,721,763 shares and is now valued at $66,359,034. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.