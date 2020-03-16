Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)?

The shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $36 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HollyFrontier Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Overweight the HFC stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HFC is Neutral in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Goldman thinks that HFC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.93.

The shares of the company added by 16.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.005 while ending the day at $22.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.29 million shares were traded which represents a -109.92% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. HFC had ended its last session trading at $19.44. HollyFrontier Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HFC 52-week low price stands at $18.80 while its 52-week high price is $58.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The HollyFrontier Corporation generated 885.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. HollyFrontier Corporation has the potential to record 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $17.43 and traded between $13.58 and $15.52 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $23.25 for the year while the low is $16.36. At the moment, only 0.00% of Passage Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 913.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.17%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The OrbiMed Advisors LLC sold more PASG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling -315,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,947,323 shares of PASG, with a total valuation of $132,030,571.

Following these latest developments, around 18.04% of Passage Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.