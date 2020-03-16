Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)?

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. SunTrust was of a view that GPOR is Hold in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that GPOR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 682.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.85.

The shares of the company added by 585.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.40 while ending the day at $2.74. During the trading session, a total of 9.57 million shares were traded which represents a -50.64% decline from the average session volume which is 6.35 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 6.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -560.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $323. Even though the stock has been trading at $204.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.14% to reach $263.00/share. It started the day trading at $235.50 and traded between $214.69 and $235.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANSS’s 50-day SMA is 266.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 231.13. The stock has a high of $299.06 for the year while the low is $174.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.45%, as 2.52M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of ANSYS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.08, while the P/B ratio is 5.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 669.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ANSS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 122,086 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,259,821 shares of ANSS, with a total valuation of $2,242,636,048. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ANSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,070,759,287 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ANSYS Inc. shares by 3.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,013,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -140,158 shares of ANSYS Inc. which are valued at $971,917,915. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its ANSYS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,274,185 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,821,315 shares and is now valued at $925,484,280. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ANSYS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.