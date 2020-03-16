Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG), Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)?

The shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dorian LPG Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from DNB Markets Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the DNB Markets set price target on the stock to $16.30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. DNB Markets was of a view that LPG is Hold in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Clarksons Platou thinks that LPG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.97.

The shares of the company added by 20.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.77 while ending the day at $8.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -43.28% decline from the average session volume which is 848120.0 shares. LPG had ended its last session trading at $7.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. currently has a market cap of $522.32 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.48, with a beta of 1.46. Dorian LPG Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LPG 52-week low price stands at $5.46 while its 52-week high price is $16.68.

The Dorian LPG Ltd. generated 66.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.67%.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Piper Sandler also rated MYL as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that MYL could surge by 37.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.50% to reach $24.07/share. It started the day trading at $15.12 and traded between $13.57 and $15.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYL’s 50-day SMA is 20.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.22. The stock has a high of $29.30 for the year while the low is $13.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.96%, as 20.20M LPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of Mylan N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 470.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MYL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 508,623 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 56,412,916 shares of MYL, with a total valuation of $969,738,026. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more MYL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $935,370,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mylan N.V. shares by 3.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,321,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,038,895 shares of Mylan N.V. which are valued at $538,408,351. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Mylan N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 425,895 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,385,602 shares and is now valued at $401,998,498. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Mylan N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.