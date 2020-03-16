Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)?

The shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on May 03, 2019, to In-line the BSIG stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that BSIG is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that BSIG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.56.

The shares of the company added by 17.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.27 while ending the day at $7.01. During the trading session, a total of 901305.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.1% decline from the average session volume which is 500460.0 shares. BSIG had ended its last session trading at $5.97. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $667.07 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.29, with a beta of 1.76. BSIG 52-week low price stands at $5.86 while its 52-week high price is $14.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Lake Street also rated REED as Initiated on April 26, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that REED could surge by 75.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.02% to reach $2.33/share. It started the day trading at $0.6357 and traded between $0.4501 and $0.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REED’s 50-day SMA is 0.9700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6700. The stock has a high of $4.05 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 746480.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.80%, as 703,185 BSIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Reed’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 281.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought more REED shares, increasing its portfolio by 87.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchasing 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,375,000 shares of REED, with a total valuation of $2,743,875. Bard Associates, Inc. meanwhile bought more REED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,204,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Reed’s Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,039,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Reed’s Inc. which are valued at $844,779. In the same vein, Essex Investment Management Co. L… decreased its Reed’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 624,312 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 905,107 shares and is now valued at $735,852. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Reed’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.