Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)?

The shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $153 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whirlpool Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Neutral the WHR stock while also putting a $157 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $172. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that WHR is Overweight in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Longbow thinks that WHR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 178.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $161.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.71.

The shares of the company added by 12.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $103.33 while ending the day at $115.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -127.9% decline from the average session volume which is 937570.0 shares. WHR had ended its last session trading at $102.79. Whirlpool Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 WHR 52-week low price stands at $99.61 while its 52-week high price is $163.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Whirlpool Corporation generated 1.95 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.66%. Whirlpool Corporation has the potential to record 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is now rated as Mkt Perform. MKM Partners also rated DIN as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that DIN could surge by 61.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.94% to reach $110.71/share. It started the day trading at $43.00 and traded between $35.64 and $42.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DIN’s 50-day SMA is 83.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.37. The stock has a high of $104.46 for the year while the low is $34.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.94%, as 1.62M WHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.99% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 346.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DIN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -29,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,324,308 shares of DIN, with a total valuation of $190,244,610. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $170,717,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Dine Brands Global Inc. shares by 13.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,039,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 240,509 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. which are valued at $166,951,409. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its Dine Brands Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,652 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,414,138 shares and is now valued at $115,747,195. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Dine Brands Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.