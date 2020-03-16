Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)?

The shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $90 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Starbucks Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Overweight the SBUX stock while also putting a $107 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $94. Goldman was of a view that SBUX is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that SBUX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 98.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.83.

The shares of the company added by 12.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $63.51 while ending the day at $69.92. During the trading session, a total of 19.17 million shares were traded which represents a -111.54% decline from the average session volume which is 9.06 million shares. SBUX had ended its last session trading at $62.10. Starbucks Corporation currently has a market cap of $90.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.23, with a beta of 0.67. SBUX 52-week low price stands at $61.46 while its 52-week high price is $99.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Starbucks Corporation generated 3.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.05%. Starbucks Corporation has the potential to record 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.96% to reach $43.48/share. It started the day trading at $15.78 and traded between $12.84 and $15.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 36.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.18. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $11.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.29%, as 6.81M SBUX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 84.85% of Azul S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 608.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -35.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -2,385,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,296,315 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $126,741,293. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,715,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,427,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -53,829 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $101,110,896. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,508 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,225,561 shares and is now valued at $95,154,050.