Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)?

The shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SITE Centers Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Sell the SITC stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $16. Compass Point was of a view that SITC is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that SITC is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.79.

The shares of the company added by 15.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.40 while ending the day at $8.11. During the trading session, a total of 5.16 million shares were traded which represents a -239.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. SITC had ended its last session trading at $7.03. SITC 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.03%. SITE Centers Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Singular Research also rated SA as Reiterated on August 19, 2014, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SA could surge by 78.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.94% to reach $29.96/share. It started the day trading at $7.76 and traded between $6.27 and $6.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SA’s 50-day SMA is 12.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.13. The stock has a high of $16.55 for the year while the low is $6.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.09%, as 7.73M SITC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.43% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 438.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 119,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,116,221 shares of SA, with a total valuation of $30,632,452.

Similarly, Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. which are valued at $12,779,000. In the same vein, Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 88,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,238,309 shares and is now valued at $12,172,577. Following these latest developments, around 28.80% of Seabridge Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.