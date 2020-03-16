Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)?

The shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $217 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rockwell Automation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2019, to Underweight the ROK stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $206. HSBC Securities was of a view that ROK is Hold in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Barclays thinks that ROK is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $197.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.20.

The shares of the company added by 11.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $152.28 while ending the day at $166.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -125.59% decline from the average session volume which is 926100.0 shares. ROK had ended its last session trading at $149.59. Rockwell Automation Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.30, with a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ROK 52-week low price stands at $143.91 while its 52-week high price is $209.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rockwell Automation Inc. generated 926.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.32%. Rockwell Automation Inc. has the potential to record 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.20% to reach $53.42/share. It started the day trading at $29.14 and traded between $26.07 and $29.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXT’s 50-day SMA is 43.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.88. The stock has a high of $58.00 for the year while the low is $24.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.75%, as 4.69M ROK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Textron Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 466,655 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,834,742 shares of TXT, with a total valuation of $1,292,490,525. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,004,611,840 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Textron Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,603,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,946 shares of Textron Inc. which are valued at $592,900,435. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Textron Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 251,345 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,747,469 shares and is now valued at $436,347,241. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Textron Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.