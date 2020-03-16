Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)?

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72.50. Berenberg was of a view that PLNT is Hold in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that PLNT is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $86.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.38.

The shares of the company added by 11.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $49.21 while ending the day at $53.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.88 million shares were traded which represents a -118.35% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $48.32. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.00, with a beta of 0.96. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $46.17 while its 52-week high price is $88.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 478.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.45%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.29% to reach $40.80/share. It started the day trading at $31.71 and traded between $25.95 and $31.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRQ’s 50-day SMA is 40.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.24. The stock has a high of $56.71 for the year while the low is $26.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.40%, as 3.13M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.85% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 811.03, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 309.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DRQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 134,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,281,484 shares of DRQ, with a total valuation of $188,126,460. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DRQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,380,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… decreased its Dril-Quip Inc. shares by 1.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,704,783 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -74,223 shares of Dril-Quip Inc. which are valued at $131,964,370. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Dril-Quip Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 359,661 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,572,078 shares and is now valued at $91,617,418. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Dril-Quip Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.