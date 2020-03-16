Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)?

The shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2017, to Overweight the NEOS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2017. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 17, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Wells Fargo was of a view that NEOS is Outperform in its latest report on February 19, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NEOS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.839 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -342.08% decline from the average session volume which is 279890.0 shares. NEOS had ended its last session trading at $1.22. NEOS 52-week low price stands at $1.09 while its 52-week high price is $3.62.

The Neos Therapeutics Inc. generated 23.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -114.29%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Hold. Imperial Capital also rated HPR as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that HPR could surge by 90.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 30.14% to reach $2.65/share. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.20 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR’s 50-day SMA is 1.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.32. The stock has a high of $3.11 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.44%, as 22.84M NEOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.89% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more HPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 467,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,234,803 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $15,141,901. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,365,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 3.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,041,385 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -307,737 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $6,157,183. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 476,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,922,605 shares and is now valued at $6,076,294. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.