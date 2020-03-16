Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)?

The shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NeoPhotonics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Buy the NPTN stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. B. Riley FBR was of a view that NPTN is Buy in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Needham thinks that NPTN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.59.

The shares of the company added by 11.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.75 while ending the day at $6.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -29.58% decline from the average session volume which is 811760.0 shares. NPTN had ended its last session trading at $5.81. NeoPhotonics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NPTN 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $9.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NeoPhotonics Corporation generated 81.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 750.0%. NeoPhotonics Corporation has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.49% to reach $44.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.08 and traded between $14.14 and $16.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUK’s 50-day SMA is 38.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.92. The stock has a high of $56.79 for the year while the low is $13.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 305005.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.96%, as 451,286 NPTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.29% of Carnival Corporation & Plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 776.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… bought more CUK shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… purchasing 122,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,627,178 shares of CUK, with a total valuation of $83,623,076. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile bought more CUK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,347,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by 3.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,484,614 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,338 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc which are valued at $47,255,264. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management In… increased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 706 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 589,792 shares and is now valued at $18,773,079.