Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)?

The shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DouYu International Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DOYU is Overweight in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Citigroup thinks that DOYU is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.21.

The shares of the company added by 11.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.89 while ending the day at $7.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 27.7% incline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. DOYU had ended its last session trading at $6.91. DouYu International Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 DOYU 52-week low price stands at $6.50 while its 52-week high price is $11.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DouYu International Holdings Limited generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. DouYu International Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $325. BMO Capital Markets also rated ADBE as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $350 suggesting that ADBE could surge by 6.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $285.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.72% to reach $358.54/share. It started the day trading at $336.00 and traded between $298.0001 and $335.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADBE’s 50-day SMA is 350.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 306.15. The stock has a high of $386.74 for the year while the low is $252.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.87%, as 4.61M DOYU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Adobe Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.80, while the P/B ratio is 15.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADBE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 127,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,743,392 shares of ADBE, with a total valuation of $13,025,999,447. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ADBE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,914,009,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Adobe Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,235,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,265 shares of Adobe Inc. which are valued at $7,673,754,589. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Adobe Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,055 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,911,953 shares and is now valued at $6,872,013,219. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Adobe Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.