Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)?

The shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autohome Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ATHM is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ATHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $588.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.02.

The shares of the company added by 11.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $70.085 while ending the day at $76.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -83.1% decline from the average session volume which is 653510.0 shares. ATHM had ended its last session trading at $67.87. Autohome Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.66, with a beta of 1.21. Autohome Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 ATHM 52-week low price stands at $64.02 while its 52-week high price is $117.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Autohome Inc. generated 101.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.96%. Autohome Inc. has the potential to record 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is now rated as Outperform. SunTrust also rated DVN as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that DVN could surge by 67.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.67% to reach $26.64/share. It started the day trading at $8.71 and traded between $7.19 and $8.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DVN’s 50-day SMA is 20.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.35. The stock has a high of $35.39 for the year while the low is $7.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.59%, as 10.61M ATHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of Devon Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DVN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,549,665 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,732,734 shares of DVN, with a total valuation of $726,459,600. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more DVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $352,214,289 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Devon Energy Corporation shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,588,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -324,272 shares of Devon Energy Corporation which are valued at $350,602,567. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Devon Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,584,418 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,920,748 shares and is now valued at $339,752,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Devon Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.