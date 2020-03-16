Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)?

The shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $33 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2019, to Neutral the APAM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2019. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that APAM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 02, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that APAM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 30, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.41.

The shares of the company added by 11.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.26 while ending the day at $22.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -145.18% decline from the average session volume which is 515570.0 shares. APAM had ended its last session trading at $20.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.52, with a beta of 1.95. APAM 52-week low price stands at $18.68 while its 52-week high price is $37.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. generated 144.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.67%. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has the potential to record 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.84% to reach $44.67/share. It started the day trading at $33.46 and traded between $29.30 and $33.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IP’s 50-day SMA is 41.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.48. The stock has a high of $47.96 for the year while the low is $28.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.15%, as 12.49M APAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.19% of International Paper Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IP shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 7,240,478 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,193,836 shares of IP, with a total valuation of $1,707,324,179. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $917,452,684 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its International Paper Company shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,288,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -851,680 shares of International Paper Company which are valued at $897,694,090. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its International Paper Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,163,036 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,844,627 shares and is now valued at $733,457,414. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of International Paper Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.