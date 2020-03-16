Is It Crazy To Buy WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) And PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The shares of WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WPX Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the WPX stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Siebert Williams Shank in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. SunTrust was of a view that WPX is Hold in its latest report on December 16, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that WPX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.02.

The shares of the company added by 21.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.0801 while ending the day at $4.03. During the trading session, a total of 18.36 million shares were traded which represents a -85.13% decline from the average session volume which is 9.92 million shares. WPX had ended its last session trading at $3.31. WPX Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 2.81. WPX Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 WPX 52-week low price stands at $3.08 while its 52-week high price is $15.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WPX Energy Inc. generated 60.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. WPX Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $133. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.60% to reach $130.49/share. It started the day trading at $110.60 and traded between $99.78 and $110.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PYPL’s 50-day SMA is 114.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 109.72. The stock has a high of $124.45 for the year while the low is $94.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.32%, as 12.38M WPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.21, while the P/B ratio is 7.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PYPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,705,213 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 91,258,276 shares of PYPL, with a total valuation of $9,854,981,225. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PYPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,188,261,552 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PayPal Holdings Inc. shares by 4.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 50,231,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,228,413 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. which are valued at $5,424,485,106. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PayPal Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 184,624 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 46,327,303 shares and is now valued at $5,002,885,451. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.