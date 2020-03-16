Is It Crazy To Buy The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) And Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)

The shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $290. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 270. DA Davidson was of a view that GS is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that GS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 255.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $262.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.61.

The shares of the company added by 17.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $152.35 while ending the day at $177.17. During the trading session, a total of 6.34 million shares were traded which represents a -85.49% decline from the average session volume which is 3.42 million shares. GS had ended its last session trading at $150.68. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $69.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 1.40. GS 52-week low price stands at $150.00 while its 52-week high price is $250.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has the potential to record 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated GPL as Initiated on October 22, 2014, with its price target of $1.40 suggesting that GPL could surge by 86.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.65% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.36 and traded between $0.26 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.65. The stock has a high of $1.19 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.35%, as 2.90M GS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.94% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.99% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.