Is It Crazy To Buy Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) And Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.14.

The shares of the company added by 15.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.84 while ending the day at $4.45. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -177.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $3.84. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $15.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -600.0%. Fossil Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated SVRA as Downgrade on June 13, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that SVRA could surge by 57.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.80% to reach $5.44/share. It started the day trading at $2.42 and traded between $1.40 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVRA’s 50-day SMA is 2.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.59. The stock has a high of $11.96 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.74%, as 2.72M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.27% of Savara Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 90.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Farallon Capital Management LLC bought more SVRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Farallon Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,314,299 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,825,086 shares of SVRA, with a total valuation of $11,049,447. Altium Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more SVRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,422,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Savara Inc. shares by 10.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,092,517 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -237,129 shares of Savara Inc. which are valued at $4,791,864. In the same vein, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Savara Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,432,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,432,664 shares and is now valued at $3,280,801. Following these latest developments, around 19.41% of Savara Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.