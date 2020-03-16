Is It Crazy To Buy Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) And Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

The shares of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatronics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $1.11. During the trading session, a total of 601563.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.01% incline from the average session volume which is 640010.0 shares. DYNT had ended its last session trading at $1.25. Dynatronics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 DYNT 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $3.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatronics Corporation generated 532000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Dynatronics Corporation has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $13.12 and traded between $11.90 and $13.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQN’s 50-day SMA is 15.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.71. The stock has a high of $16.85 for the year while the low is $11.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.96%, as 3.29M DYNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.63% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 793.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.37% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.