Is It Crazy To Buy Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) And Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

The shares of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Duke Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $31.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DRE is Neutral in its latest report on May 16, 2019. SunTrust thinks that DRE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.63.

The shares of the company added by 16.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.665 while ending the day at $31.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.61 million shares were traded which represents a -45.16% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. DRE had ended its last session trading at $27.44. Duke Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.52, with a beta of 0.84. DRE 52-week low price stands at $26.88 while its 52-week high price is $38.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.16%. Duke Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 27, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.97% to reach $2.20/share. It started the day trading at $0.5899 and traded between $0.4811 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUNW’s 50-day SMA is 0.9100 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4300. The stock has a high of $13.79 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 383738.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.99%, as 387,538 DRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.33% of Sunworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 681.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.47% over the last six months.

This move now sees The KBI Global Investors (North Ameri… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 142,872 shares of SUNW, with a total valuation of $93,724. KBI Global Investors Ltd. meanwhile bought more SUNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,330 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.41% of Sunworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.