Is It Crazy To Buy Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) And Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

The shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $35 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cimarex Energy Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the XEC stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that XEC is Outperform in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that XEC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.48.

The shares of the company added by 19.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.87 while ending the day at $18.10. During the trading session, a total of 6.03 million shares were traded which represents a -121.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.72 million shares. XEC had ended its last session trading at $15.15. Cimarex Energy Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 XEC 52-week low price stands at $13.01 while its 52-week high price is $72.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cimarex Energy Co. generated 94.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.69%. Cimarex Energy Co. has the potential to record 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.22% to reach $54.02/share. It started the day trading at $42.65 and traded between $37.82 and $42.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCI’s 50-day SMA is 48.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.90. The stock has a high of $54.82 for the year while the low is $36.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.26%, as 1.16M XEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Rogers Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.75, while the P/B ratio is 3.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 500.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.31% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Rogers Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.