Is It Crazy To Buy Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) And Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

The shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $163 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Hold the CCMP stock while also putting a $156 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on July 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 148. CL King was of a view that CCMP is Buy in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that CCMP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $180.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.81.

The shares of the company added by 23.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $102.33 while ending the day at $121.09. During the trading session, a total of 691514.0 shares were traded which represents a -171.82% decline from the average session volume which is 254400.0 shares. CCMP had ended its last session trading at $98.09. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 49.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.77, with a beta of 1.38. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 CCMP 52-week low price stands at $97.23 while its 52-week high price is $169.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cabot Microelectronics Corporation generated 194.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.27%. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has the potential to record 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Piper Sandler also rated CSPR as Initiated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CSPR could surge by 56.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.75% to reach $13.22/share. It started the day trading at $5.95 and traded between $4.78 and $5.79 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $4.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 53.13%, as 3.63M CCMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.59% of Casper Sleep Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.07%.

Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Casper Sleep Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.