Is It Crazy To Buy Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) And Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

The shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Overweight the ADVM stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on September 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Raymond James was of a view that ADVM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on June 14, 2019. SunTrust thinks that ADVM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.38.

The shares of the company added by 29.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.82 while ending the day at $10.33. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a -89.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. ADVM had ended its last session trading at $7.98. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.40 ADVM 52-week low price stands at $4.20 while its 52-week high price is $16.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. generated 65.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.69%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Goldman also rated CGNX as Downgrade on July 16, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that CGNX could surge by 12.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.47% to reach $50.83/share. It started the day trading at $44.78 and traded between $39.1001 and $44.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGNX’s 50-day SMA is 51.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.82. The stock has a high of $59.14 for the year while the low is $35.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.96%, as 6.98M ADVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Cognex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.37, while the P/B ratio is 5.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 76,223 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,323,802 shares of CGNX, with a total valuation of $682,522,141. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $642,114,384 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Cognex Corporation shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,429,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -53,425 shares of Cognex Corporation which are valued at $420,003,826. In the same vein, Walter Scott & Partners Ltd. decreased its Cognex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,019 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,526,925 shares and is now valued at $335,249,240. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Cognex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.