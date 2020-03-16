Is A Downturn Overdue? The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)?

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $178 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PNC is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Goldman thinks that PNC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $152.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.88.

The shares of the company added by 12.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $99.46 while ending the day at $106.98. During the trading session, a total of 6.39 million shares were traded which represents a -174.44% decline from the average session volume which is 2.33 million shares. PNC had ended its last session trading at $94.72. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $49.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 1.29. PNC 52-week low price stands at $90.89 while its 52-week high price is $161.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.82% to reach $60.56/share. It started the day trading at $47.365 and traded between $42.695 and $47.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENTG’s 50-day SMA is 53.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.42. The stock has a high of $59.05 for the year while the low is $33.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.68%, as 4.06M PNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of Entegris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.38, while the P/B ratio is 5.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 942.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more ENTG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -24,042 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,119,933 shares of ENTG, with a total valuation of $966,154,828. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $651,045,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Entegris Inc. shares by 2.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,017,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 151,500 shares of Entegris Inc. which are valued at $320,833,105. In the same vein, GMT Capital Corp. increased its Entegris Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 486,760 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,891,920 shares and is now valued at $314,157,174. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Entegris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.