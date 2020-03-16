Is A Downturn Overdue? TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)?

The shares of TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCG BDC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Mkt Perform the CGBD stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.20 while ending the day at $9.34. During the trading session, a total of 885662.0 shares were traded which represents a -95.65% decline from the average session volume which is 452680.0 shares. CGBD had ended its last session trading at $9.76. CGBD 52-week low price stands at $9.74 while its 52-week high price is $15.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.27%. TCG BDC Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $141. Even though the stock has been trading at $128.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.66% to reach $136.94/share. It started the day trading at $143.61 and traded between $127.63 and $143.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLR’s 50-day SMA is 126.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 123.11. The stock has a high of $138.46 for the year while the low is $110.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.52%, as 30.26M CGBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.48% of Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.00, while the P/B ratio is 3.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 155,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,622,116 shares of DLR, with a total valuation of $4,038,352,353. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,066,687,796 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares by 1.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,880,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -173,075 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $1,667,153,825. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 942,363 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,700,405 shares and is now valued at $1,645,555,645. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.