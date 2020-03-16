Is A Downturn Overdue? TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)?

The shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCF Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the TCF stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. JP Morgan was of a view that TCF is Overweight in its latest report on August 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that TCF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.20.

The shares of the company added by 15.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.30 while ending the day at $27.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -51.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. TCF had ended its last session trading at $24.15. TCF Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.36, with a beta of 1.71. TCF 52-week low price stands at $22.96 while its 52-week high price is $47.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.92%. TCF Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.42% to reach $15.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.864 and traded between $4.91 and $5.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAYS’s 50-day SMA is 8.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.12. The stock has a high of $18.67 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.52%, as 10.50M TCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 39.26% of PaySign Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.73, while the P/B ratio is 15.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 526.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PAYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 103,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,255,119 shares of PAYS, with a total valuation of $18,108,606. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PAYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,470,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PaySign Inc. shares by 1.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,930,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,930 shares of PaySign Inc. which are valued at $15,501,730. In the same vein, Mariner LLC increased its PaySign Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 928,000 shares and is now valued at $7,451,840. Following these latest developments, around 37.10% of PaySign Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.