Is A Downturn Overdue? Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)?

The shares of Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Switch Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Stifel was of a view that SWCH is Buy in its latest report on August 14, 2018. Raymond James thinks that SWCH is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.89.

The shares of the company added by 13.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.605 while ending the day at $12.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -39.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. SWCH had ended its last session trading at $11.22. Switch Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SWCH 52-week low price stands at $9.26 while its 52-week high price is $17.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Switch Inc. generated 24.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Switch Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. UBS also rated AFYA as Initiated on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that AFYA could surge by 83.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.07% to reach $115.88/share. It started the day trading at $21.49 and traded between $16.38 and $19.03 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $34.87 for the year while the low is $14.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 492947.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.09%, as 587,051 SWCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Afya Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 360.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more AFYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 440,766 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,034,590 shares of AFYA, with a total valuation of $72,162,550. GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more AFYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,220,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Afya Limited shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,326,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,826 shares of Afya Limited which are valued at $31,550,186. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Afya Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,567 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,073,598 shares and is now valued at $25,530,160. Following these latest developments, around 30.34% of Afya Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.