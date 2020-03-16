Is A Downturn Overdue? Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.37.

During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -148.03% decline from the average session volume which is 825040.0 shares. CEF had ended its last session trading at $14.17. CEF 52-week low price stands at $12.03 while its 52-week high price is $16.16.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. Wells Fargo also rated LXP as Downgrade on August 26, 2019, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that LXP could surge by 14.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.54% to reach $11.42/share. It started the day trading at $9.76 and traded between $8.4801 and $9.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LXP’s 50-day SMA is 10.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.39. The stock has a high of $11.81 for the year while the low is $8.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.03%, as 9.33M CEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.75% of Lexington Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LXP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,370,549 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,580,718 shares of LXP, with a total valuation of $410,452,046. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $400,108,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Lexington Realty Trust shares by 38.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,889,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,669,991 shares of Lexington Realty Trust which are valued at $175,146,811. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lexington Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 606,912 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,652,853 shares and is now valued at $100,100,086. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Lexington Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.